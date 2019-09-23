Adidas introduces Mahomes sneaker

(KANSAS CITY, MO) -Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, who is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs now has his own line of sneakers.
When Mahomes took home the award for best NFL player at the ESPYs, his footwear of choice was Versace pink and blue slippers, which is more suited for the red carpet than the football field.
But now fans can lace-up some Mahomes magic in an Adidas running shoe hitting the market Tuesday.
For $150, on Tuesday, you can purchase the AM4 Showtime Mahomes, in white with black and gold detailing and Mahomes autograph and number.
The new shoes were first offered Sunday, exclusively to fans at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium, where they beat the Ravens 33-28.
