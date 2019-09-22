Thousands without power after Upshur Rural metering point goes down

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 22, 2019 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 1:11 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Thousands of people are without power after an Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative metering point went down.

According to a Facebook post from the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, this has caused a power loss at eight substations in the northwest URECC service area.

Upshur Rural said they have located a part in a URECC substation that is burnt and are in the process of replacing the part. They said as they replace the part, they will begin rerouting some power to bring electricity back to as many as possible.

They said crews are on scene working to restore power.

According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative outage map, over 13,000 people are without power.

