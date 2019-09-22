Fatality in two-car collision identified

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman killed in an East Texas two-car crash on Friday has been identified.
Longview police say the two-car collision happened Friday afternoon in the 13-hundred block of West Loop 281.
Investigators say 74-year-old ‘Barbara Cruea’ of Longview, left a private drive and traveled north across three lanes of traffic in an attempt to enter the left-turn lane.
Failing to yield right of way, her car traveled into the path of an eastbound vehicle, colliding with it in the inside lane.
Cruea was transported to Longview Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The other driver was not injured.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.