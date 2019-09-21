Two hospitalized following structure fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a structure fire in Mount Pleasant.
According to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at approximately 1:15 am, they were dispatched to a structure fire at 1213 N. Edwards with a report of an occupant still inside.
The press release said when they arrived, fire was visible in approximately 50% of the structure, including all windows and doors in the front half of the home.
The press release said one person made it out of the home and was laying in the yard, a safe distance away from the structure with injuries. Firefighters found officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department attempting to gain entry with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home, where the remaining occupant was believed to be located.
Captain Phil Fry and Firefighter Stuart Thompson used a hose line to begin extinguishing the fire, while Firefighter Adrian Sitzes and Firefighter Bradley Stockinger gained access through the back door of the house.
The press release said once inside, they were met with heavy smoke and high heat. Firefighter Sitzes located the occupant approximately 5 feet inside the doorway where he and Stockinger removed the occupant from the house.
Outside, the patient was handed to Mount Pleasant Police Department Sergeant Stacks, who carries the patient to the EMS unit on scene.
The press release said both patients were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
