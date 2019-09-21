Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. By the afternoon we will warm to the low 90s and see a mix of clouds and sun. We are keeping a slight chance for afternoon showers and winds will be a little breezy. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with partly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 90s, and a chance for afternoon showers. For the first day of fall on Monday, it will be warm with partly sunny skies and showers possible in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be our only dry days but the cloud cover will continue to stick around. For the end of the workweek, we will see very similar conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, and afternoon rain chances.