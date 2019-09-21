Group demonstrates in downtown Tyler to draw attention to climate change

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of concerned East Texans demonstrated in the Tyler downtown square to bring attention to climate change and issues affecting the environment.
The group of about 20 individuals waved signs in the square to promote awareness of the issue.
The protest coincides with a series of climate strikes led by activists with thousands of youths walking out of class in the United States and around the globe.
One member of the group, Robert E. Lee High School student Aliyah Ordorica, said she was demonstrating to bring awareness to the issue of climate change. She said she believes the future is at risk and that she has an obligation to speak out because of it.
