Gas station catches fire in Jacksonville, no injuries reported

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a fire at a gas station early Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Jacksonville Fire Department, at 3:46 a.m. Saturday, 911 dispatchers received a call from a passing motorist saying that they could see flames on the roof of a local gas station on South Jackson St. The post said the fire department was notified and several units responded and were en route by 3:49 a.m.
The post said at 03:53 a.m. the first unit arrived on scene and advised that flames were visible on the roof and on the “A” side of the structure. After confirming there were no occupants, a quick attack was made using hand lines. Ladder 1 was utilized for roof operations and the fire was controlled in a matter of minutes.
Salvage operations were performed in order to minimize loss for the business and units cleared by 06:40 am, with the Fire Marshall remaining on scene to investigate.
The post said no injuries were sustained and the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.