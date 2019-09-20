Friday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Mostly dry and cloudy skies overnight into early tomorrow morning. This weekend our rain chances become much more isolated than what we saw today but the partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around. This will help keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Sunday but as conditions continue to dry and we get more sunshine during the afternoon hours over the first half of next week, temperatures will begin to climb back into the lower to middle 90s. After a dry Wednesday, cloud cover and showers look to return to end out the workweek, which means another shot at some much-needed rainfall and cooler temperatures.