WEBXTRA: East Texans step up to help veteran rebuild Kilgore home

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore veteran left homeless after a contractor allegedly skipped out on repairs, is getting his home back thanks to the generosity of East Texans.
Don Greathouse, 74, is a Vietnam veteran whose home was one of hundreds damaged when a massive storm hit south Kilgore in March.
He was relying on his insurance to rebuild the home he’s lived in for more than 40 years. Greathouse used his insurance company to hire contractor Preston Cole McGinnis.
McGinnis was arrested on Sept. 6, and charged with second degree felony theft of property in connection with repairing the home and the property taken from inside.
That forced Greathouse to move in with relatives. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Greathouse’s daughter about how fellow East Texans are helping her father and what it means to the family.
“I don’t even know what to say. Thank you is just not enough. It’s just not enough. We were in a bad, bad situation,” Renee Stevens said. “I thought were were just going to leave my dad homeless and it just turned out to be totally opposite and I just want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart. You’ll never know what this means.”
KLTV first reported on Greathouse’s situation on Wednesday. Since then, offers of help have poured in through calls, social media and emails.
One group has pledged to pay for a complete rebuild, and a roofer is donating materials and labor to give the home a new roof, according to Stevens.
