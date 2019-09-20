WB traffic on Loop 281 shut down due to fatal wreck

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police said a woman has died following a crash on Loop 281.
According to Longview police, the crash happened between Gilmer Road and Bill Owens Pkwy on Loop 281.
Police said a female driver was coming out of the parking lot of a business and tried to cut across to the u-turn lane. Police said the driver failed to yield to the right-of-way and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Police confirmed she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
West side lanes of Loop 281 are still closed.
PREVIOUS: Officials are asking motorists to avoid a section of Loop 281 as they work the scene of a crash.
According to Longview fire, they’re on scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 1300 block of West Loop 281. They later reported westbound lanes are just shut down from Bill Owens to just past the scene of the crash.
Longview fire advises motorists to seek alternate routes.
Details about the crash are limited at this.
