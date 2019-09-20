Tyler police searching for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a missing woman suffering from Alzheimer’s.
According to Tyler police, they are looking for 80-year-old Emogene Machey Shaw, of Tyler. She was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Thursday at her residence on North Moore Avene.
Tyler police reported Shaw suffers from Alzheimer’s and doesn’t drive a vehicle.
They do not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.
Tyler police ask anyone with information about Shaw’s whereabouts to contact the police department immediately.
