Tyler police searching for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Emogene Shaw was last seen on Sept. 19. (Source: Tyler police)
By Dorothy Sedovic | September 20, 2019 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 11:06 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a missing woman suffering from Alzheimer’s.

According to Tyler police, they are looking for 80-year-old Emogene Machey Shaw, of Tyler. She was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Thursday at her residence on North Moore Avene.

Tyler police reported Shaw suffers from Alzheimer’s and doesn’t drive a vehicle.

They do not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.

Tyler police ask anyone with information about Shaw’s whereabouts to contact the police department immediately.

