Tyler Gold Run raises awareness for childhood cancer

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Gold Network of East Texas will host their 5th annual Tyler Gold Run this Saturday, Sept. 20 at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.
Launched in 2015, Tyler Gold Run combines a chip timed 5K for the serious runners with a family-friendly fun run. This year they’ve also added a 10K race that will wind through the brick streets of Tyler’s Azalea district.
Online registration closes on Friday at 5 p.m. Walk-up registration will be available on race day.
Event organizer Heather Rucker says the two main goals of the event are to raise awareness for childhood cancer along with being a support system for East Texas families dealing with childhood cancer.
Schedule of Events:
8:00am - Free kids 50 yard dash
8:30am -Chip-timed 10K
9:00am - Chip-timed 5K
