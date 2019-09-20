Two additional personnel with Longview water rescue team deployed

Longview Fire Department logo (Source: Longview Fire Department)
By Christian Terry | September 20, 2019 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 4:44 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department said two additional personnel have been deployed to assist with water rescues along the Texas coast and surrounding areas.

The fire department said the personnel were deployed at 5 p.m. Thursday.

They said the personnel deployed in Booster 4 as a TIFMAS All-Hazard group. The fire department said this apparatus will allow for water rescues to take place in standing water as high as two feel deep.

The Longview Fire Department has deployed eight personnel to date to assist with emergency operations.

