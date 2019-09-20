Suspects who escaped from work release building caught in Tyler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested both suspects this afternoon in Tyler, Texas. They were located at a business after running out of gas. Both were taken into custody without incident. Additional charges against both are pending.
Previous story
The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Work Release building Thursday night. According to Sheriff Steve Prator, Brenden Jackson and Kodie Byrne were discovered missing from the minimum security facility during a head count around 11 p.m.
The building is located at 1125 Forum Drive and is separate from the main jail.
Jackson is a white male, 21, with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6'4, 250 pounds with a tattoo on his left arm. He was transferred to the Work Release building from Claiborne Detention Center in July to participate in the re-entry program. He completed that program in August. His original charge was simple burglary and parole violation.
Byrne is a white male, 20, with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6'1, 180 pounds and was in jail for parole violation. He was not participating in a program at the time but was due to be released in 126 days.
Both men have ties to Texas and could be there or in the local area.
If you have information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
