Rides, attractions ready for 104th East Texas State Fair in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas State Fair runs from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sept. 29 in Tyler.
Attractions include a recurring sea lion performance, a magician and a farm-to-table cooking show. Fan favorites are also returning.
And of course there will be plenty of carnival rides, games, food vendors, livestock shows, contests and exhibits. This is the 104th year for the event.
Click here to see what you can look forward to this year. More information can be found on the East Texas State Fair website.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.