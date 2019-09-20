New Longview Transit transfer center will open Oct. 1

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Changes are coming to the City of Longview’s public transportation system. Starting Oct. 1, the new Longview Transit Center will be open to the public.
The city is moving the transfer center for Longview Transit from Magrill Park to the Longview Multimodal Transportation Facility on Pacific Avenue across from the train depot.
The move will include new service schedules which includes the new downtown transfer center, Target, The Green, and 12th street, according to Longview Transit.
Longview Transit will offer two weeks of free rides to give customers time to get used to the new routes. In addition, staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, to answer any questions.
