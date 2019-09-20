Lola’s Handcrafted Sandwiches moving to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to space constraints, a sandwich shop is moving from Gresham to a Tyler location.
Lola’s Handcrafted Sandwiches has announced a move to 5377 South Broadway Ave., just behind Racquet & Jog. The business was issued a building permit this week and plans to be open before Jan. 1.
“The success of the original Lola’s has exceeded expectations, and we are pleased to now be able to bring the Lola’s experience to all our friends in Tyler”, owner Paul Bambrey state in a press release. “We’ve found a great location that we really like, and our plans are to be open for business before the end of the year.”
According to a company spokesman, the operators of Lola’s at first considered keeping the Gresham location open, but ultimately decided to concentrate on one location.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.