Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing for almost 2 weeks

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for almost two weeks.
According to the sheriff’s office, 56-year-old Earnest Tatum was last seen on County Road 4317 in the Moore Station area on Sept. 7.
His family says its not like Tatum to be gone this long, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Tatum’s whereabouts to contact them at 903-675-5128.
