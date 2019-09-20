East Texas Ag News: Best dove hunting practices this year

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Hunters with access to areas where birds have food sources, water and roosts should have an advantage over areas without this dove season. That’s according to a Texas A&M AgriLife extension wildlife specialist.
Drought conditions around the state will concentrate dove near resources as they migrate south.
So, if you want a successful hunt, go where dove can find food, water, and shelter. But at the end of the day, county extension agents in Overton say it’s really about getting out to the field with friends and family and making memories.