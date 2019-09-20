East Texas strike team deployed to aid with highwater evacuations

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (KTRE) - A team of emergency responders from East Texas has been deployed to aid in the highwater evacuations in the aftermath of Imelda.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Nacogdoches, a strike team consisting of members from Nacogdoches police, fire and Longview fire has been deployed to Hardin County to help with the highwater evacuations.
The team was deployed on Thursday night and consists of an NFD wildland engine, an NPD MRAP, a Longview FD Wildland Engine, two water utilities dump truck and more than 10 emergency responders.
“Please also keep the wives and children of the wonderful gentleman in your thoughts while they are deployed,” the city said in their Facebook post.
The deployment is a part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, which provides grants, training, qualifications and mobilization systems to aid in disasters.
Longview fire also activated six members of their water rescue team on Tuesday in preparations for Imelda.
