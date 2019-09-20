Brown Sugar Bacon Glazed Chicken by The Potpourri House

September 20, 2019 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 4:56 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Potpourri House is a longtime favorite of locals, and its owner, Les Ellsworth, is with us today to share a new recipe for a unique chicken dinner to enjoy anytime!

Brown Sugar Bacon Glazed Chicken

Ingredients:

2/3 cup of brown sugar

3 Tablespoons garlic minced

¾ teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

6 chicken breast boneless skinless 4-6 oz.

12 slices of bacon

Paprika for color

  1. In a large bowl mix first 4 ingredients
  2. Coat the chicken with above mixture
  3. Wrap each piece of chicken with two pieces of bacon
  4. Place in a bacon pan with 2 inch sides
  5. Top with remaining brown sugar mixture
  6. Cook at 375 for 25 to 30 minutes or until cooked and brown
  7. Watch carefully so brown sugar does not burn at the end

