Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! The remnants of Imelda continue to bring a chance for rain to the forecast today. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a nice breeze out of the southeast. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Scattered showers will be off and on through the afternoon hours and are expected to begin moving out of the area by this evening. Slight chances for an afternoon shower or two continue into this weekend. Otherwise, a mix of clouds and sun both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The slight chances for rain will continue into early next week but as more sunshine returns to the forecast, temperatures will be warming back into the lower 90s.