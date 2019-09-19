Wills Point man pleads guilty to child pornography violations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Thursday, James Joseph Veeser, 58 of Wills Point, pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography using the internet and a computer, including three videos containing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.
Information was presented in court, between January 2016 and January 2019.
Under federal statutes, Veeser faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the U.S. Probation Office.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson. The case was held in the Eastern District of Texas before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.
