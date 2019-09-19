WEBXTRA: Smith County Red Cross prepares for flooding

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County chapter of the American Red Cross is preparing for flooding in East Texas.
The floods have gotten worse in the Houston area and American Red Cross has to prepare for the worst here, so East Texas residents can be ready and prepared for this kind of natural disaster.
The Smith county chapter just bought non-perishables and water and have contacted all local shelters nearby just in case something were to happen in our area.
Stay tuned and always be extra prepared and stay safe.
