WEBXTRA: Longview census task force talks about importance of being counted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - That time has come around again to get an accurate count of how many people live in America.
The Longview census task force met Thursday at the Longview Public Library. Every 10 years the count is taken, which is important because it decides allocation of funding to populated areas.
The task force’s first mission is to educate residents about how important it is to fill out the census, and for the first time this year, it can be done online.
