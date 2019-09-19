Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Rain chances this afternoon will begin to increase as the remnants of Imelda push north into central portions of East Texas. Pockets of very heavy rainfall will be likely, with on and off light to moderate showers persisting through the evening and overnight hours. The heavier pockets of rainfall will be closer to the I-20/I-30 corridor by tomorrow morning, with diminishing rain chances as we get later into the afternoon/evening hours. Residual showers will be possible by late Friday evening, so be prepared for the possibility of game delays for any high school football games. Cloud cover and rainfall keeping temperatures much cooler than average, with highs today forecast to reach only into the lower 80s. As rain chances become more isolated into the weekend, temps will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon. Higher pressure builds back in over the southeast U.S. by Sunday and will limit our rain chances for next week. Better chances for spotty afternoon showers in Deep East Texas, otherwise mostly dry and lower 90s for the first half of your next work week.