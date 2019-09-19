PATH celebrates 2019 Community Impact honorees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - PATH Week is an annual celebration of PATH’s mission and work in the East Texas community.
Each year PATH highlights stories that reflect core values of hope, empowerment and respect. PATH Week serves as the signature fundraising event to help raise both awareness and funds to support homelessness prevention efforts.
This year’s PATH Week Celebration Luncheon highlights the Emergency Services and Assistance programs. The 2019 Community Impact honorees are, The Genesis Group, East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind, TXU, Walmart of Tyler and KLTV.
