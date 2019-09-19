Owner of upcoming fitness, nutrition business looking to bring good vibes to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native who recently returned from San Antonio is hoping to bring some good vibes to Tyler.
Angela Arnold is opening Good Vibes Nutrition. Arnold said she knew there was a need for it and hopes to reach people through the fitness and nutrition industry.
Arnold’s facility will offer a variety of protein shakes, energy drinks and workouts.
And she knows the benefits first hand. Arnold lost more than 100 pounds nine years ago. She said it’s all about nutrition and moderation.
“They need to be within what their goals require them to be. But I still want it to taste good. So that’s the biggest thing with our stuff that we provide to the communities is it tastes good, yet it’s healthy for you. It’s packed with vitamins and nutrition and nutrients to help fuel your body,” Arnold said. “the Key is not to actually deprive your body of stuff, but it’s actually to make sure you’re getting what you need, but still tasty.”
Arnold hopes to open Good Vibes Nutrition sometime in October, with a grand opening around Oct. 20. It will be at 1725 S. Beckham Ave.
The plan is to operate morning and evenings Monday through Saturday, with workouts available.
Arnold says in addition to fitness and nutrition, it’s also about your mind.
“It starts with your soul and your heart and everything else follows,” she said.
