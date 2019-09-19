EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Chances for rain continue today. Some heavier showers will start the morning in Deep East Texas with areas further north seeing mostly light rain and drizzle. As the remnants of what was Tropical Depression Imelda move farther north, scattered showers and thundershowers are expected off and on through the afternoon and into the evening. The heaviest rainfall could stay in southeastern parts of Deep East Texas today, but heavy downpours are possible with any developing showers. A flash flood watch is in effect for many East Texas counties through Friday morning. The tropical moisture sticks around through the end of the week and into the weekend. Likely chances for scattered showers will continue tomorrow, but become just slight chances into the weekend. Temperatures thanks to the clouds and rain will stay in the 80s right into the start of the weekend and then warm back into the lower 90s heading into early next week.