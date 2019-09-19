Marshall football coach shares memories of football player who died in early morning crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Memorials are being planned for an East Texas high school student who died when he hit a wild hog on the way to school.
According to D.P.S, 17-year old Hayden Blalock was driving on F.M. 1997 around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when his truck hit a hog that was standing in the road. The truck went off the road and hit a culvert, causing it to roll several times. Blalock was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.
“Today was perhaps a little more raw and difficult because Hayden was actually on his way to school this morning when the accident occurred,” Marshall I.S.D. Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.
Blalock was on his way to football practice this morning, as he was the defensive end for the varsity team, and a team player in every aspect of life.
“His teammates knew they could depend on him; his coaches knew they could depend on him and that carried off the football field and into the classroom and that carried into life,” Marshall Head Coach Jake Greidl said.
Since school started this morning, Facebook is overcome with warm thoughts and loving condolences.
Blalock was found on County Road 4008, where there is already a memorial made in his honor.
“You never know when it’s your time, but I know if Hayden knew this morning was the morning he would take his last breath, he would be proud of the life he lived,” Coach Greidl says.
Marshall I.S.D. has a balloon release scheduled for this Friday at the school, where the whole school will gather in remembrance of Hayden.
Grief counselors and members of the Marshall ministerial alliance have been made available to Marshall I.S.D. students and staff.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.