LETU commemorates Apollo moon landing with exhibit, lectures

“The Apollo space program was an incredible feat of engineering that took us to a part of God’s created world to which we had never been,” said LETU history professor Dr. Daniel Ostendorff, who coordinated the event. “We are excited to share this exhibit and these speakers with our East Texas community as we learn about these important events that are fading into the past. The work of the men and women in the 1960s and 1970s has led to the development of things we use every day , like our cell phone cameras and wireless headphones. The Apollo missions invite us to consider the possibilities for future exploration and innovation.”