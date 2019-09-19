LETU commemorates Apollo moon landing with exhibit, lectures

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - LeTourneau University is hosting a free public exhibit in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.
The exhibit, featuring items from NASA’s Johnson Space Center, will be available for viewing on campus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The exhibit will be up through Oct. 13, in Longview Hall at the LETU main campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
The exhibit includes displays on the history of manned space flight, Project Apollo, space food, shuttle tires, and the technology behind them, including the actual rear wheel from a NASA Endeavor shuttle.
The exhibit also features artifacts from the Apollo missions, including one of the helmets worn by the Apollo astronauts, video from the Apollo missions, and interactive opportunities to experience the Apollo missions through video, audio recordings and photos.
Corresponding lectures held Thursday morning featured stories of East Texans who were involved in the Apollo missions, including Manuel Rodriguez of Carthage. He was part of the team that developed the space suits for the missions. Martha Walker, of Longview,was a Lockheed Electronics computer programmer attached to the Apollo project.
LETU engineering professor and former NASA astronaut Dr. Byron Lichtenberg also presented a lecture on the future of space travel.
He will discuss his experience as a two-time astronaut in the 1980s and the work currently happening in Projects Orion and Artemis to return a man and woman to the moon by 2024.
“The Apollo space program was an incredible feat of engineering that took us to a part of God’s created world to which we had never been,” said LETU history professor Dr. Daniel Ostendorff, who coordinated the event. “We are excited to share this exhibit and these speakers with our East Texas community as we learn about these important events that are fading into the past. The work of the men and women in the 1960s and 1970s has led to the development of things we use every day , like our cell phone cameras and wireless headphones. The Apollo missions invite us to consider the possibilities for future exploration and innovation.”
