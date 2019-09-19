2 juveniles arrested following threats against Edgewood ISD

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two juveniles have been arrested following an investigation into threats made against Edgewood Independent School District.
Thursday, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the investigation.
"The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Edgewood Police Department and the Edgewood Independent School District (ISD) continue to investigate threats made against Edgewood ISD.
The suspects responsible for these threats have been taken into custody and there is no current, known danger to the public or the school district. Parents and students of Edgewood ISD should expect to see a law enforcement presence at the campuses over the next couple of days as the investigation continues. No additional information is currently available."
A sheriff’s office representative confirmed Thursday that two juveniles have been arrested.
