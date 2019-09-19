Harrison County couple arrested after 5-year-old boy found with bruises all over body

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County woman and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with injury to a child after EMS personnel responded to a 911 call about a 5-year-old having a seizure and discovered that he had bruises all over his body on Tuesday.
According to a press release, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call about a 5-year-old boy having trouble breathing and having a seizure at about 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday. HCSO deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home on American Plant Road.
The mother, who was later identified as Danielle Faulkner, and her boyfriend both said that the boy fell off the porch earlier in the night while he was taking the trash out, the press release stated.
The EMS personnel decided that the boy’s condition was bad enough that he needed to be transported to a hospital immediately. While they were treating the boy, they noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body, the press release stated.
“While treating him they noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body,” the press release stated. “EMS notified Deputies that they didn’t feel the amount of bruising was consistent with falling off the porch. EMS transported the child to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he is in critical condition.”
Investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the situation and responded to the scene. Later, the HCSO investigators and the District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on the home on American Plant Road. Child Protective Services officials are also working with the HCSO investigators.
After the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed Faulker and Larry Prudhomme, her boyfriend, they arrested the couple on first-degree felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury charges, the press release stated.
Both of them have been booked into the Harrison County jail and are now awaiting arraignment.
“This investigation is ongoing and further information may be released as it’s available,” the press release stated.
