East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, and Upshur. The remnants of Imelda continues to pound SE Texas with incredible amounts of rainfall today. Rainfall totals have exceeded 22″ in many areas and even higher totals have been indicated...some rumored to be near 40″+. We are so lucky we did not see rain like there in East Texas. On the other hand, many of us have not seen any significant rainfall over the past few days and we only have 1 more day of rain chances in our forecast. Imelda has just wobbled over SE Texas...did not move northward as forecast. That is why we have not seen the rain we were hoping for. We are, however, looking for some rain to spread over the area through tomorrow evening. Rainfall totals of 1″-3″ are possible, certainly not what we were expecting or hoping for. As we head into the weekend, the rain chances end...for the most part. By Friday evening, the rain chances nearly come to an end. This weekend, we are looking for Partly Cloudy skies and a very slight chance for any rain. Next week, Partly Cloudy and warmer conditions are likely with slight chances for PM showers/thundershowers.