East Texas Kitchen LIVE on East Texas Now: School-night supper and a sweet Fritos treat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If there’s one thing parents and grandparents need on busy school or work nights, it’s a quick meal. Instead of grabbing fast food, though, head into the kitchen and make these tasty recipes; they’re better for you and your family, and they taste so very good. You’ll feel better without all that greasy food in your system, too!
We’ll be making a school-night supper and snack tonight at 7:30 p.m. live on East Texas Now. You can watch in the FREE East Texas Kitchen app or on KLTV’s Amazon FireTV or Roku channels. You can also watch on KTRE’s Amazon FireTV or Roku channels.
In this quick pasta recipe, you cook the whole thing together, pasta and veggies. No need for a separate pot of boiling water! The length of time it will take for this meal to cook is based on what kind of pasta you use, as thicker cut pasta will take longer, obviously. I would not suggest using Angel hair pasta in this, however, as it tends to get mushy. You also can customize the recipe by using your favorite vegetables, like diced zucchini or fresh mushrooms.
One-pan pasta by Mama Steph
12 ounces of pasta
8 to 12 ounces of grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
1 medium white or yellow onion, thinly sliced
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more if you like lots of heat)
4 cloves of garlic, or 2 teaspoons of garlic powder
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 1/2 cups water or chicken broth
Fresh basil, if available; otherwise, add 1 teaspoon dried basil to the pan after cooking
1/2 package of fresh baby spinach
Salt and pepper, to taste
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving
Method
1. In a large skillet of frying pan with high sides, create a layer with all the sliced tomatoes.
2. Lay the dry pasta across the tomatoes. No need to break it.
3. Spread the onion, basil, spinach and garlic across the pasta, and top with red pepper flakes, 1/2 tsp pepper, and 2 tsp (or to taste) salt, sprinkling across the ingredients to distribute evenly.
4. Gently pour water or broth over all ingredients, and bring to a boil over high heat.
5. Continue to boil the mixture for about 9 minutes (check pasta package cooking directions for time), turning pasta frequently with tongs, until pasta is done and water has evaporated.
6. Remove from heat, season to taste with more salt and pepper, if needed, and divide among four bowls.
7. Serve topped with Parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil, and fresh basil leaves, if available
These sweet treats use Fritos and peanut butter (try subbing your favorite nut butter, if you can’t have peanuts) along with some chocolate chips, and if you’re feeling fun, some candies. I’m using mini M&Ms from the baking aisle in mine, and they help you match your dessert to the holiday of your choice, if you’re into that kind of thing.
Sweet Fritos treats
2 bags of corn chips (9.75 ounces each), separated
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup white sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup creamy peanut butter
Method:
Spread about 2/3 of the first bag of the Fritos across the bottom of a 9X13-inch baking dish that you have sprayed with Pam.
Sprinkle one cup of the chocolate chips over the Fritos
In a large saucepan, combine sugar and corn syrup with a whisk, and bring to a boil. Cook for exactly one minute while stirring. At the end of one minute, remove from heat and stir in the peanut butter.
Pour half of the liquid mixture over the Fritos and chocolate chips. Top with about half of the remaining bag of Fritos and the second cup of chocolate chips.
Pour second half of the liquid mixture over the top layer of Fritos. Sprinkle with mini M&Ms, if using.
Let the pan cool completely and set, and then cut into squares.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.