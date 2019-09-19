East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week, all weight class averages of feeder steers and heifers weighing 400 pounds and down ended steady to 2 dollars lower.
Classes over 400 pounds ended a full 3 to 5 dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Market report in Crockett.
The market report also says slaughter cows and bulls came under pressure and ended around 3 dollars lower.
The feeder board contracts ended positive after some recent positive news developed by the Chinese and American trade situation.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady to firm across the state. The trading activity is moderate with relatively light demand on the hay.
The report also mentioned that significant rain fell in the north, central, and east regions which should be enough to jumpstart fields again and allow many producers to get a third cutting.
