Diverse RV industry combined with diverse customer base will help during industry slump

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Nacogdoches there are at least 13 RV dealerships, including The RV Station run by general manager Harry Henze.
“These trailers are just like being in a home. This is like a mini apartment,” said Henze while standing in a RV equipped with fold-out couches, a full-size refrigerator, and convection oven and two whisper-quiet air conditioners.
RV’s are similar to traditional housing in other ways too. The market can fluctuate.
According to an industry forecast commissioned by the RV Industry Association, total RV wholesale shipments so far this year are down 22% from 2018.
"A couple of years ago you had the hurricanes that came thru and we were short units for them. So, following right after that we all loaded up on the inventory and that being said, we're not ordering as many right now because we're stocked," explained Henze.
He says the upcoming RV trade shows will certainly entice buyers to the wide range of new models. Potential buyers also keep a close watch for online deals.
" Social media pulls your customer. And you’re going to have every type of customer. The full-timer, the weekender, the guy who buys it and puts it out on the lake," said Henze.
Kelly Augustine is wanting that guy's business. She and her husband Matt just divided two acres on Highway 103 into 14 RV sites, complete with all the utilities and soon to be added WiFi and security. They call it The Place which is located a short distance from Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
"The deciding factor was when Sam Rayburn was named the number one bass fishing lake in the nation by Bass Master Magazine," shared Augustine.
That ranking has dropped, but the lake is still in the top five, so Augustine uses her marketing skills fully.
"I think you have to market. We've already got it listed on some of our major websites that promote different RV sites across the nation," said Augustine.
After 20 plus years on the road Roy and Laquetta Fleming say they have no desire at all to pull an RV, but don't want to say goodbye to RV life. So, they park their fourth owned RV at Ewing RV Park, permanently. It's their home.
"I wouldn't go back to house living for nothing. It's a camping trip every day."
"Yeah. We love it," agreed Laquetta.
The diversified customer base combined with diversified products and services could keep the RV market healthy in East Texas.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.