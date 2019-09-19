Cold Case: Wolfe City woman’s disappearance still a mystery 12 years later

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says that September 23, 2007 was the last day that anyone saw or heard from Lisa Lee Chandler.
Chandler lived in the 5500 block of SH 34 North in Wolfe City.
Alice Marie Johnson, Lisa’s mother, has stated in the past that she became worried about Lisa when she was not answering her phone. She made the decision to drive from Starks, Louisiana to check on her. When they arrived at her residence, they could not locate Lisa and nothing in her home appeared out of the ordinary. Her vehicle was in the driveway and her dog was running loose in the yard. Johnson stated that this was very odd and she filed a missing persons report.
The sheriff’s office says that in the past 12 years the investigation has included searches in and around the area where Lisa Chandler lived, numerous interviews with people who knew Lisa were conducted, and there was widespread media coverage within the past year. Unfortunately, even with all that, no helpful evidence has brought investigators any closer to finding Lisa Chandler or knowing what happened on September 23, 2007.
Sheriff Meeks said, “I feel without a doubt that someone in or around Wolfe City knows something about Lisa Chandler. We have learned that a lot of her known associates were in that area at the time she disappeared, and some of them people may still live here. Please, if you have any information contact Sgt. Jeff Haines with the Sheriff’s Office who is actively investigating this case”.
Sgt. Jeff Haines can be contacted at 903-453-6809 or via email at jhaines@huntcounty.net
You can also submit a tip through Hunt County Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 903-457-2929.
