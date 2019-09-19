City of Longview receives time capsule; now it’s time to fill it

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The time capsule the City of Longview ordered for its sesquicentennial celebration has arrived — and it’s a little bigger than they expected.
“It’s pretty big. We can fit a bit of stuff in there,” said city planner Angela Choy. “I don’t think we thought it would be that big.”
Earlier this year, the city decided to bury a time capsule as part of its 150th birthday coming up in 2020. Now the job of filling can begin.
So far, organizers have chosen about 50 businesses that have been established in the city for at least 10 years. Those businesses are being asked to contribute items for the time capsule.
The City also will be accepting items from the public, but anyone who wants to have something put in the time capsule, will be required to fill out a donation form so the city can keep an inventory, Choy said.
The city has a limited supply of plastic bags to help preserve and protect items, and Choy’s office is asking for any items to be submitted already preserved in sealable bags.
“We’re soliciting donations right now for items that could go in it. Anywhere from coins to photos to advertising. We just ask that people submit them to us in a preserved manner, whether that be laminated or put in a zip lock bag” Choy said.
The time capsule will be buried near the Longview Public Library on May 8, 2020.
