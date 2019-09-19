City of Jacksonville is getting a new public safety headquarters

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There will soon be a new headquarters for first responders in East Texas.
The city of Jacksonville will soon house fire, police, and emergency response teams on one campus.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley talked with the Jacksonville city manager about what this means for you.
City council approved plans for the new 28,000 square-foot public safety building earlier this month.
Greg Smith is the city manager for the city of Jacksonville and tells KLTV,” all public safety, employees, responders, work together. It’s police officers, paramedics, firefighters, the EMT’s, they’re all in it together. Now not only responding together, they’ll be housed together.”
The close to seven-acre site is on south Bolton street on property Smith says is already owned by the city.
“The departments are growing, equipment's bigger, so we had to have a facility big enough to handle all the equipment and the personnel,” says Smith.
City leaders say the fire department has expressed the need for a new facility for years. They say the current building cannot support the length of modern trucks. The department is also running out of space for equipment storage and staffing needs.
“The police department has outgrown its facility. The fire department outgrew their facility 20 years ago, so this has been well needed for a long period of time,” explains Smith.
Fire Chief Keith Fortner says the new facility will have plenty of space for emergency vehicles and equipment with more than an acre remaining for future expansion.
“We have a ladder truck on the other side of town because we don't have the ability to house it at this station where the need for that truck is on this side of town. It's going to be nice to have a facility we can house the appropriate equipment at the appropriate location,” explains Fortner.
The project is needed to improve safety and response time, protect equipment, and accommodate a growing workforce.
“When you think about the occurrences of the tragedies, having police and fire all under one roof can't help, but think we're going to be right next to each other communicating,” says Fortner.
“They can come together, they can disseminate information much faster, much quicker, and respond to the situation in a better manner,” explains Smith.
While it's still unclear about the future of the aging facilities, in the end, the upgrades revolve around public safety.
“The existing facilities will be re-purposed in some fashion. That has not been discussed or decided whether they’ll remain city facilities or they will be sold off,” says Smith.
The new facility is expected to be fully operational in 2021.
