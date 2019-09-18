Wreck near Tyler’s Loop 323, Towne Park intersection slowing traffic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backed up on Loop 323 near the Towne Park intersection in Tyler as a result of a multiple-vehicle wreck that occurred Wednesday evening.
The traffic on that side of the road was backed up all the way to Frankston Highway as of 5:57 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of one vehicle could be seen wearing a neck brace, but all of the other people involved in the crash looked uninjured.
Tyler police officers, Tyler firefighters, and EMS personnel were all at the scene.
Motorists traveling in that area should exercise caution and be on the lookout for emergency personnel.
