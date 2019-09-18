Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! We are continuing to track Tropical Depression Imelda as it moves slowly northward. This storms system is going to bring us heavy rainfall for the remainder of the workweek. Today our southern counties will see the majority of the rainfall with a few showers creeping near I-20 in the afternoon. Temperatures today will be cooler in the upper 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. It does not look like we will see much clearing of the rain in the overnight hours. Tomorrow and Friday are going to be the best days to see more widespread rain across all of East Texas. The rain should remain sub-severe but that does not mean we won’t hear some thunder, see some lightning, and have a few brief periods of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. As we move into the weekend skies will start the clearing out process. Both Saturday and Sunday will have the potential for a quick afternoon shower but for the most part, we will be partly sunny. For the first day of fall on Monday, expect dry skies and temperatures back in the low 90s. Similar conditions will carry over into Tuesday as well.