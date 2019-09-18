Webxtra: Contractor allegedly exploits Kilgore veteran with home repair scam

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) -A Kilgore veteran’s home is left in shambles after a contractor allegedly took the payment and abandoned the repair project.
After the storms in March, several homes required repair. One veteran’s home is still damaged even though proper channels were followed through the insurance company and monitoring progress with the contractor.
The home was gutted and is now uninhabitable, and the insurance money was lost on the contractor who did not finish the job.
The contractor, Preston Cole McGinnis, has been arrested.
Bob Hallmark speaks with the family affected by the scam and the difficulties they now face.
