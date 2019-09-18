Robert E. Lee grad, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer leads opioid awareness conference in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health, The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and former Lee grad and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Randy Grimes held an opioid crisis seminar at Green Acres Baptist Church Tuesday.
Sheriff Larry Smith explained what the goal of the conference was.
“Our goal is to get these individuals after they are hooked before they start committing felonies and get in trouble robbing and stealing and killing. You can arrest the problem away. You have to find and think outside the box to do whatever you can to cut the problem out by diverting them and getting them in treatment centers," Smith said.
Randy Grimes said it’s about keeping the lines of communication open.
“Well, I just think we have to keep this conversation going. You know we have to continue to do these kinds of events. These are awareness. Educate communities to have those conversations with the kids. You know it’s a mental health crisis, just as much as an addition crisis," Grimes said.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.