East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. Tropical Storm Imelda formed at noon today over Freeport, Texas and was quickly downgraded to a Tropical Depression shortly before 7 PM this evening. This tropical system will continue to move northward, following the westernmost counties of East Texas over the next several days bringing with it some very heavy rainfall to many areas in Southeast Texas, Southwest Louisiana and even here in East Texas. Rainfall totals over the next 3-4 days will likely be in the 2-4″ range in areas north of Interstate 20 and amounts of 3″-7″ south of the Interstate and over much of Deep East Texas. A few areas MAY get amount over 8″ before all is said and done. Winds are expected to remain moderate across East Texas as Imelda weakens during this time, however, over western sections of Deep East Texas, wind gusts of 30 mph may occur from time to time. As we head into the later part of the day on Friday, rain chances should diminish and by Saturday, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with just a few showers possible. Partly cloudy and warm, Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be much cooler during the day starting on Thursday as the clouds and rain moves in. More to come...