Mineola ISD selects interim superintendent to help with transition
By Stephanie Frazier | September 18, 2019 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 3:09 PM

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola ISD board of trustees had a special meeting Tuesday to vote in an interim superintendent as they search for a new superintendent to replace the outgoing Kim Tunnell.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Randy Hancock as interim superintendent.

Hancock previously served as superintendent of Maypearl, Howe, and Royse City ISDs before he retired in 2012. He has served as interim superintendent three other times since his retirement.

Hancock will officially begin with the district on Monday, September 23.

