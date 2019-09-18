Ham radio operators prepare to help if Imelda disrupts traditional communication channels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ahead of Tropical Depression Imelda’s effects on East Texas, amateur radio operators are preparing to be the backup in case traditional communication channels are overloaded or maybe even fail.
On Wednesday morning, the East Texas Emergency Communications Service in Smith County linked their repeater system into the state’s operations center in Austin.
KLTV 7’s Blake Holland spoke with Mark Taylor, the RACES Regional Radio Operator for Region 2.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.