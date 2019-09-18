Gift of Love: Dale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One year ago, then-13-year-old Dale filled us in on everything there was to know about electric toy cars at Hobby Town in Tyler.
His passions included anything and everything shiny and fast.
One year later, Dale, 14, has some new hobbies on his plate.
He told us about them as he put on an apron at Marco’s Pizza in Tyler. It was his first time to make one of his favorite meals on his own.
But Dale said he’s used to learning new things, and he certainly isn’t afraid to put in a little practice.
Dale let out a big laugh as he tossed the dough around, trying to create the perfect moon-shaped base for his creation.
“Take your time on it, you don't want to rush it,” said the manager as he gave the teen some encouragement through the process.
Step-by-delicious step, Dale’s pizza was coming together.
He decided on multiple kinds of cheese. “Parmesan, mozzarella, feta… and more parmesan!” said Dale with a smile.
Similar to his cooking experience, Dale said he’s willing to put some effort to achieve something he’s proud of.
That sentiment rings true for his new endeavor at school.
“I'm getting to play football and stuff like that,” said Dale.
This year, the teen is a punt returner for his freshman team. It’s a role he said he plans to keep for as long as he can.
“Until college,” Dale said. “And then I want to get into the NFL."
This source of focus is welcomed for the high school freshman, who just last year was a little unsure of what he wanted to do in life.
He says this kind of direction is, “amazing.”
Dale has been a foster child since he was 2-months-old. He knows nothing different, but that doesn’t mean his search for a forever family isn’t priority number one.
“I'm just ready to move on, get a job, and get a family that I can get used to,” said Dale.
It’s the win he’s hoping to score before he must play the game of life on his own.
For more information on how to adopt Dale or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .
