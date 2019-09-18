East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. The remnants of Imelda continues to move northward into the SW sections of East Texas today. Very heavy rainfall is likely over the next 48 hours with some locations, especially over the Central and Southern sections of East Texas where rainfall totals of 6″-10″ will be possible through Friday Night. The remainder of East Texas will likely see totals of 2″-6″ during this time period. As we head into Friday afternoon/evening, the rain should begin to end from south to north through East Texas. Hopefully, by the time The Red Zone kicks off on Friday evening, most of the rain will have ended...with the exception of some northern counties. We are looking for Mostly Cloudy skies on Saturday with just a slight chance for a few showers. Sunday through Wednesday of next week, partly cloudy skies are expected with just a slight chance for showers during the afternoon/early evening hours. Temperatures should remain well below normal for Thursday and Friday with a more normal feel on Saturday. Sunday through Wednesday, temperatures begin to warm as the sun should warm us up.