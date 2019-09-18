District Committee meeting to discuss eligibilty of Mt.Vernon players

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A District Executive Committee meeting for 7-3A DI is set to take place Wednesday morning in Atlanta, KLTV sports has confirmed.
The meeting is in regards to the eligibility of several student athletes. KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman was able to confirm with a source within Mt.Vernon ISD that the meeting will take place at 10 a.m.
The news broke on Twitter when Matt Stepp, with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, shared the news regarding the DEC meeting. The DEC is made up of superintendents from various other districts. The 7-3A D1 chair is Superintendent Sidney Harrist with Atlanta ISD.
KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman plans to attend the meeting and will share updates on our social media platforms.
